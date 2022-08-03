Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Decreases By 19.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. 27,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
