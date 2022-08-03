Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Decreases By 19.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. 27,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

