Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Increases By 21.4%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 706,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

