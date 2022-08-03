Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Increases By 21.4%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 706,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.09 and a beta of 0.20.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
