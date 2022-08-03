Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Declines By 22.4%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

FAST Acquisition Stock Performance

FST traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.