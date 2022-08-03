Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 21.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 180,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

