Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 19.0%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.5 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

