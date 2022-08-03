Short Interest in Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Decreases By 23.2%

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Galenica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at 77.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Galenica has a 1-year low of 77.80 and a 1-year high of 77.80.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

