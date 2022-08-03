Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 24.2%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $17,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.9 %

Gold Fields Company Profile

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 6,925,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

