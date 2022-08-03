Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Declines By 26.1%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

See Also

