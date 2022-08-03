Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Drops By 18.5%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Happiness Development Group Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ HAPP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 55,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Happiness Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

