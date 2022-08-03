Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Grows By 31.8%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.50. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.