Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases By 20.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 114,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,567. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.