Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases By 20.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 114,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,567. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
