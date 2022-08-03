Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Expands By 25.2%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ISPC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.73 and a quick ratio of 14.73. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

