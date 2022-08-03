Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Grows By 29.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 710.5 days.

OTCMKTS KNKBF remained flat at 15.68 on Wednesday. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of 15.65 and a fifty-two week high of 46.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNKBF. DNB Markets downgraded Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Danske raised Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

