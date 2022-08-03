Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Increases By 25.0%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malacca Straits Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,046,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

