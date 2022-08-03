Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Drops By 21.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.6 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

