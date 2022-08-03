Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Declines By 22.5%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Mustang Bio Stock Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 24,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,865. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

