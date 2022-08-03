Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Drops By 16.8%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

