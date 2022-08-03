Short Interest in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Increases By 26.1%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 881,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Plantronics
In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plantronics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,806. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.
Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Plantronics Company Profile
Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.
See Also
