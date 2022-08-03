Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Rises By 31.1%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Pressure BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 14,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

