Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Decreases By 17.7%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

