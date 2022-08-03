Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Grows By 32.2%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DMTTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 78,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Small Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

