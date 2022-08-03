Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Grows By 37.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,721,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 11,437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157,218.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNMRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.05 ($5.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snam from €4.70 ($4.85) to €4.75 ($4.90) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

