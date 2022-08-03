Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 16.0%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.