Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Drops By 20.7%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.96 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $171,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.