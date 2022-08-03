Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Drops By 20.7%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE TSQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.96 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.