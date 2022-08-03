Short Interest in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Drops By 18.0%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of WEX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,344. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.