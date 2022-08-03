Shyft Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $227,867.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,333,730 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

