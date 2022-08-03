Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.