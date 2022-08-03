Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) Downgrade Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 1,422,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,639. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

