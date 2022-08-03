Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

