Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,653,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 9,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at 3.82 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of 3.82 and a 12-month high of 22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.95.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

