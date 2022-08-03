Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.68

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 13589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

