Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.68

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 13589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
