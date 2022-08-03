SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 1,079,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 63,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,535. The stock has a market cap of $676.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. SiriusPoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.