SKALE Network Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $221.59 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

