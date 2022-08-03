SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. SkinCoin has a market cap of $57,170.36 and $12,898.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,392.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

