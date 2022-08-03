Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $62.02

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.02, but opened at $67.55. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 3,012 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

