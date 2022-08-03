SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 612,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,832. The company has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

