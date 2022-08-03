Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 2,198 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,891,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

