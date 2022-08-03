Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Triumph Group worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $27.85.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.