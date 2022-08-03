Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.12 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 248,485 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LZB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE LZB opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

