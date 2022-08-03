Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Trading Down 0.1 %

ITGR opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $100.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.