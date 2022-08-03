Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
