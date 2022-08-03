Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.