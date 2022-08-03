Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 29,727 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of TTM Technologies worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $157,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

TTMI opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

