Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,437 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

