Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

