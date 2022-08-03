SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
SolarWinds Stock Up 1.5 %
SolarWinds stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.
Several analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
