SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SolarWinds Stock Up 1.5 %

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

