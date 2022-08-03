Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Solitario Zinc Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,822. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

