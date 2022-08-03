Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Solitario Zinc Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,822. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.