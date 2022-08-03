Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 104,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMBC opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.