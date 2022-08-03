SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp owned 0.09% of SouthState worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

