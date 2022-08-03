SouthState Corp Acquires 4,365 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $409.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

