SouthState Corp Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

